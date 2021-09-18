Jaxson Dart leads USC to 45-14 comeback win over Washington State

USC Trojans QB Kedon Slovis went down with an injury in the first quarter and Jaxson Dart did not disappoint in his debut. Dart helped the Trojans erase a 14-point deficit with 391 passing yards and four touchdowns, resulting in a 45-14 win over the Washington State Cougars.

