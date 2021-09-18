USC Trojans QB Kedon Slovis went down with an injury in the first quarter and Jaxson Dart did not disappoint in his debut. Dart helped the Trojans erase a 14-point deficit with 391 passing yards and four touchdowns, resulting in a 45-14 win over the Washington State Cougars.Full Article
Jaxson Dart leads USC to 45-14 comeback win over Washington State
