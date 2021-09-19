Maq aims for Dee-light
Published
Maqaraat aims to confirm the promise of his return when he lines up in the Dee Stakes at Chester this afternoon.
Barry Hills' grey chased home Ocean War in a Newmarket maiden, and the winner has since tasted Listed glory.
Charlie Hills, assistant to his father, said: "The form at Newmarket appears to have worked out. He got a little bit tired so that run should bring him on and he's been pleasing us at home."
*Haggas has trip doubts*
William Haggas admits he is a little in the dark whether or not The Paddyman will stay 10f in today's Dee Stakes.
The handler said: "It`s a bit of a flyer really because we are trying a new trip with him. He`s only run as far as seven furlongs.
"But there are plenty of indications in his pedigree that he could well be better at a mile and a quarter. We`re not sure but we`ll have a go."
