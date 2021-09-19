Maq aims for Dee-light

Maqaraat aims to confirm the promise of his return when he lines up in the Dee Stakes at Chester this afternoon.



Barry Hills' grey chased home Ocean War in a Newmarket maiden, and the winner has since tasted Listed glory.



Charlie Hills, assistant to his father, said: "The form at Newmarket appears to have worked out. He got a little bit tired so that run should bring him on and he's been pleasing us at home."



*Haggas has trip doubts*



William Haggas admits he is a little in the dark whether or not The Paddyman will stay 10f in today's Dee Stakes.



The handler said: "It`s a bit of a flyer really because we are trying a new trip with him. He`s only run as far as seven furlongs.



"But there are plenty of indications in his pedigree that he could well be better at a mile and a quarter. We`re not sure but we`ll have a go."



