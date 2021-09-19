Yuvraj came out to bat when Robin Uthappa`s wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board. India went on to win the match against England by 18 runsFull Article
On this day in 2007: Yuvraj Singh smashed 6 sixes in an over in T20 World Cup
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
This Day That Year: Yuvraj Singh smashed 6 sixes in Stuart Broad’s over in T20 World Cup - WATCH
Yuvraj smashed 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.
Zee News