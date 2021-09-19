‘I’d fight the kids, then I’d fight their fathers’ – Mike Tyson recalls street fighting at age NINE and reveals he weighed 14 stone by age 12
Mike Tyson has remarkably revealed that he used to fight the fathers of his street fighting victims during his rough upbringing in 1970s New York. The former undisputed heavyweight world champion famously grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn and developed a feared reputation in his local neighbourhoods. At a speaking event hosted by Valuetainment, Tyson spoke […]Full Article