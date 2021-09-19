Tottenham’s clash with Chelsea will be the first major net zero carbon football fixture as presenters Jamie Redknapp and Mark Wright look to push the British Public into making cleaner changesFull Article
Sky GameZero explained: Chelsea vs Tottenham is first-ever zero carbon football match
