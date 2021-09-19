Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off with rib injury after taking big hit from Bills
Published
Tua Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' game against the Bills after the quarterback took a hard hit from defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Published
Tua Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' game against the Bills after the quarterback took a hard hit from defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after getting injured on a hit from Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa on Sunday.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after getting injured on a hit by Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa on Sunday.