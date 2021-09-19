Texans QB Taylor ruled out with hamstring injury
Published
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Browns with a hamstring injury after he threw a touchdown and ran for a score in the first half.Full Article
Published
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Browns with a hamstring injury after he threw a touchdown and ran for a score in the first half.Full Article
After the veteran QB threw for one TD and ran for another in the first half, rookie Davis Mills started the second half vs...