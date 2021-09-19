Erling Haaland channels Zlatan Ibrahimovic with remarkable acrobatic volley in win over Union Berlin – Haaland now has more goals scored than games played for Borussia Dortmund
Published
Erling Haaland scored an acrobatic goal that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would’ve been very proud of to seal Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 win over Union Berlin on Saturday. The Norwegian machine has now scored a total of 68 goals for BVB – more than the number of games he’s played for the club (67). It was Raphael Guerreiro […]Full Article