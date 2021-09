Lionel Messi’s home debut for Paris Saint-Germain ended in victory, the Ligue 1 leaders rallying for a 2-1 win over Lyon thanks to Neymar’s penalty and a late goal from Mauro Icardi. Lyon took the lead nine minutes after the break when Karl Toko Ekambi’s teasing cross was met by a first-time finish from Lucas Paqueta. PSG got themselves back on […]