Mauricio Pochettino insisted there are “no issues” with Lionel Messi after the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s reaction to being substituted during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Ligue 1 rivals Lyon. Messi had a puzzled look on his face as he walked past PSG head coach Pochettino, having been replaced by full-back Achraf Hakimi in the 76th minute of […]