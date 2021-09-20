Virat Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be part of the RCB squadFull Article
Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Virat Kohli likely to step down as Team India’s captain, Rohit Sharma to replace | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is likely to step down from captaincy after T20I world cup. There have been rumors of Rohit..
-
News24.com | Kohli to quit as Bangalore skipper after IPL
News24
-
Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021
Zee News
-
Ex-England captain David Gower makes shocking claims about Virat Kohli over cancelled 5th Test
DNA
-
Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a ‘huge challenge’ when IPL 2021 resumes: Gautam Gambhir
Zee News