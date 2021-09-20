MS Dhoni: Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected

MS Dhoni: Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected

Mid-Day

Published

Dhoni also said that Ambati Rayudu, who retired hurt after getting hit while batting, should be fine by the next match. Gaikwad was declared the Player of the Match and he said it was one of his better knocks.

Full Article