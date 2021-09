Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels heaped praise on “goalscoring machine” Erling Haaland, who inspired a 4-2 Bundesliga win over Union Berlin. Haaland maintained his red-hot form with a brace as Dortmund defeated visiting Union Berlin on Sunday – the 21-year-old becoming the youngest player in history to reach 47 Bundesliga goals in just his 48th […]