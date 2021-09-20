‘Tottenham were better without Harry Kane’, claims Jamie O’Hara who accuses striker of ‘trying to do everything’ and ‘slowing us down’ after Spurs slump continues
Jamie O'Hara has admitted he enjoyed watching Tottenham play more when Harry Kane was not in the side, saying they're actually playing worse with the star man back in the team. Spurs have suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats, with Sunday's performance against Chelsea drawing more frustration. Kane missed the opening two games of the season, both […]