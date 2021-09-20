Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ‘unimpressive’ playing together at Paris Saint-Germain so far as Mauricio Pochettino told he has a ‘tough job’ keeping stars happy
Paris Saint-Germain arguably had the best transfer window of any club in Europe, picking up a host of stars on free transfers, but their start to the season has not lived up to expectations. Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma all joined for nothing to complete their star-studded team. Fans were salivating at the […]Full Article