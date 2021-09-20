Not signing a striker ‘will cost Man City the Premier League title’, says Tony Cascarino as both Pep Guardiola and Harry Kane rue missed opportunity
Pep Guardiola may regret his decision to not sign a striker during the transfer window and it ‘will cost’ Manchester City the title. That’s according to talkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino, after watching with surprise as the defending champions struggled to a 0-0 draw at home with Southampton. City only had eyes on Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry […]Full Article