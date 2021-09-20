Skip Bayless celebrates the Cowboys’ last-second win over the Chargers in Week 2 I UNDISPUTED

After throwing it all over the field in Week 1, Dallas kept feeding Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard yesterday. The rushing duo combined for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Despite not throwing any touchdowns, Dak Prescott orchestrated an 11-play drive to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20 to 17. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboys' first win of the season.