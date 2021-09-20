Browns' Jarvis Landry considered week to week with sprained MCL, coach Kevin Stefanski says
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will likely sit out Sunday's home game vs. the Chicago Bears as he manages a sprained MCL.
Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry has suffered an MCL sprain and is "week-to-week," coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed..