Shannon Sharpe on Lamar Jackson’s first career victory against Patrick Mahomes: He was sensational and consistent I UNDISPUTED

Lamar Jackson led a furious 11-point fourth quarter comeback to help the Baltimore Ravens beat the Kansas Chiefs Chiefs 36-35 last night. Kansas City had a late fumble with a chance to take the lead and Lamar iced the game with a fourth down run. It was Lamar’s first victory over his fellow former MVP Patrick Mahomes in four attempts, and afterwards, Jackson said quote: 'It feels good to get that monkey off our back.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Ravens' comeback win and explains why he believes 'this was as consistent as Jackson has ever been.'