The stripes are back for the Wellington Phoenix.The club has revealed its playing kits for the 2021/22 A-League season with the home shirt featuring the side's iconic vertical black stripes on a yellow background. The last time...Full Article
Football: Wellington Phoenix reveal new look for 2021/22 A-League season
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Football: Steven Taylor's departure from Wellington Phoenix was entirely preventable
The news yesterday that Wellington Phoenix football captain Steven Taylor was leaving the club was a bolt from the blue. Just days..
New Zealand Herald
A-League football: Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor announces shock retirement
The Wellington Phoenix have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the new A-League season with captain Steven Taylor announcing..
New Zealand Herald