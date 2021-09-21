Aaron Rodgers rebounds in big way, Aaron Jones shines as Packers take down Lions
Published
A big bounce-back night from Aaron Rodgers and four touchdowns from Aaron Jones helped the Packers defeat the Lions on Monday Night Football.
Published
A big bounce-back night from Aaron Rodgers and four touchdowns from Aaron Jones helped the Packers defeat the Lions on Monday Night Football.
The Packers were blown out by the Saints last week, but it seems unlikely Aaron Rodgers will get embarrassed by the Lions.