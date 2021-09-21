Giants WR Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at OC Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones
Giants wideout Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones during loss to WFT last Thursday.
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said Thursday that he had no problem with Kenny Golladay's sideline outburst during the..