“Aaron Rodgers did exactly what we expected” â€” Shannon Sharpe on Packers win over Lions I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers & the Green Bay Packers overcame a slow start & halftime deficit last night as they steamrolled the Detroit Lions 35-17. The reigning MVP looked like his old self, throwing for 4 touchdowns and only 5 incompletions on the night. After the game, Rodgers told reporters quote 'Thereâ€™s so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basisâ€¦ So itâ€™s nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Aaron Rodgers' performance last night.