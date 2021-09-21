PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino responds to Lionel Messi rift talk
Published
“In his 75 minutes on the pitch – as I have explained – with all the information that we had, we made the decision to substitute him.”Full Article
Published
“In his 75 minutes on the pitch – as I have explained – with all the information that we had, we made the decision to substitute him.”Full Article
Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a..