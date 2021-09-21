What is DAZN? Is ‘Netflix of Sport’ buying BT Sport to become Premier League broadcaster, how to stream and will it show Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk?
Published
DAZN are considering purchasing BT Sport in a bid to screen Premier League football. The sports streaming service has declared they are ‘possibly’ going to make a bid to buy their fellow broadcaster in order to show England’s top-flight. BT Sport and Sky Sports currently broadcast the most amount of Premier League games, though Amazon Prime also […]Full Article