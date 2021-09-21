Shannon Sharpe reacts to Carmelo Anthony calling LeBron James the General Manager of the Lakers I UNDISPUTED

Carmelo Anthony will join his banana boat buddy LeBron James on the purple-and-gold this season. The newest Los Angeles Laker made some interesting comments on how the King got him in LA. Melo said LeBron contacted him directly and that’s when he knew he’d join the team. He even went as far as to call LeBron the GM. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Carmelo calling LeBron the General Manager of the Lakers.