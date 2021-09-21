Adebayo Akinfenwa still ‘gassed’ by Jurgen Klopp’s message after Premier League title win, and reveals further texts to manager, as huge Liverpool fan admits he regrets celebrating goal against Reds for AFC Wimbledon
Wycombe's iconic striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has told talkSPORT he's still 'gassed' over the message he received from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, and regrets celebrating his goal against the Reds. Wycombe face a near impossible task on Tuesday night when they take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, with Pep Guardiola's side winning the competition […]