Compared to Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, endorsed by Lionel Messi, former Barcelona teammates unanimously agree Xavi will take the club forward as pressure on Ronald Koeman grows
Published
With Ronald Koeman potentially in his final days as Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has once again been linked with the role, much to the delight of his former teammates. Barcelona dropped two points at home to Granada on Monday night, with the nature of the 1-1 draw pushing Koeman closer to the exit door at […]Full Article