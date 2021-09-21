Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Tom Brady is better now than in other points of his career I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady may be 44-years-old, but you couldn’t tell after Sunday’s five-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons. The seven-time champ is actually leading the league in passing touchdowns with nine through the first two weeks. This led to the Boston Globe releasing a story with the headline: 'Tom Brady is better at 44 than he was at 24, and it’s amazing.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether they agree with the Boston Globe's story and headline.