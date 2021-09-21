Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Tom Brady is better now than in other points of his career I UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady may be 44-years-old, but you couldn’t tell after Sunday’s five-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons. The seven-time champ is actually leading the league in passing touchdowns with nine through the first two weeks. This led to the Boston Globe releasing a story with the headline: 'Tom Brady is better at 44 than he was at 24, and it’s amazing.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether they agree with the Boston Globe's story and headline.Full Article