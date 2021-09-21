Jason McIntyre is all in on the Arizona Cardinals against the Jacksonville Jaguars, calling it his 'bet of the week.' The Jaguars did improve from Week 1 to Week 2, but Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer's lack of NFL experience could hurt them against a Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins-led team despite traveling across the country for an early game.Full Article
Jason McIntyre explains why Arizona (-7) over Jacksonville is his 'bet of the week'
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jason McIntyre explains why Arizona (-7) over Jacksonville is his ‘bet of the week’
Jason McIntyre is all in on the Arizona Cardinals against the Jacksonville Jaguars, calling it his 'bet of the week.' The Jaguars..
FOX Sports