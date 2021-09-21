Colin Cowherd: I love New England (-2.5) over New Orleans and the numbers; go strong on the Patriots
Colin Cowherd loves the New England Patriots in their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who have yet to play at home. Colin believes that it's a lot to ask for Jameis Winston and the Saints to play another road game against a top defense and head coach. The Patriots' formula is no turnovers + strong defense, which could potentially make this matchup a low-scoring one.Full Article