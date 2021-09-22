IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests Covid-19 positive, SRH-DC match to go ahead

IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests Covid-19 positive, SRH-DC match to go ahead

Mid-Day

Published

Natarajan is currently asymptomatic and there are six close contacts of the player who have been isolated. But the match between SRH and Delhi Capitals is on as the other players have tested negative

Full Article