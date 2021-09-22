Natarajan is currently asymptomatic and there are six close contacts of the player who have been isolated. But the match between SRH and Delhi Capitals is on as the other players have tested negativeFull Article
IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests Covid-19 positive, SRH-DC match to go ahead
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests COVID-19 positive, will DC vs SRH match get cancelled?
The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad and is currently asymptomatic.ip
DNA
Natarajan tests COVID-19 positive ahead of DC vs SRH clash
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for..
MENAFN.com