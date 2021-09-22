Marcus Rashford to be included in GCSE media studies curriculum as pupils will learn about Manchester United star’s use of social media to highlight social and racial issues
Marcus Rashford’s use of social media to campaign about injustice will be included in the curriculum for students studying GCSE media studies. It will focus on his influential charity work and his stance against racism in sport. The Manchester United forward’s brilliant work will be included in the course from this month under exam board […]Full Article