“Ben Simmons is a superstar, you can’t replace him” — Skip Bayless on reports that Simmons won’t show up to 76ers training camp I UNDISPUTED
Published
According to reports, Ben Simmons has played his last game in a Sixer uniform. The star guard has informed the team he will not report to the start of training camp and will never play another game for the Philadelphia 76ers. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Simmons' decision and whether the young star can turn his career around.Full Article