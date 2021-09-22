Leaving England was ‘the best choice I ever made’, says Sheffield Wednesday’s Saido Berahino, who says two-year spell in Belgium ‘matured’ him and made him a ‘better player’
Not every footballer would have the bottle to up sticks and start a new life in Belgium. However, Saido Berahino says leaving England and getting away from everything was the best choice he ever made and was essential in him maturing as a person. And although he was playing at a lower level in Belgium, […]