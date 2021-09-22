Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday's game vs. Raiders with fractured ribs
Tua Tagovailoa won't play Sunday against the Raiders after fracturing his ribs. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. Jacoby Brissett will start instead.
