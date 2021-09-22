Chris Broussard: The 76ers will match hardball with Ben Simmons and I don't think he will be traded yet I UNDISPUTED
According to reports, Ben Simmons has played his last game in a Philadelphia 76ers' uniform. The star guard has informed the team he will not report to the start of training camp and will never play another game for the 76ers. Chris Broussard predicts what the Sixers plan on handling the Simmons situation during the season and explains why he won't be traded anytime soon.Full Article