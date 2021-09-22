Joel Klatt breaks down Notre Dame – Wisconsin matchup, Jack Coan facing his old team, Ohio State’s struggles I THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd for another big week of college football headlines heading into Week 3, including his preview of the Big Noon Kickoff matchup between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin. He predicts how Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan will fare against his former team. Hear what Klatt has to say about Ryan Day's struggles at Ohio State and why they will bounce back despite coaching a younger Buckeyes' team.