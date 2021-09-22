GM Gersson Rosas shockingly fired by T'wolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns responds: 'wtf'
Gersson Rosas fired as GM just days before NBA training camps open and just days after he posted photos of himself, players and the team's coach.
The Timberwolves, under new ownership led by Alex Rodriguez, have seemingly irritated their most important player.