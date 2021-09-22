Jesse Lingard ‘dived’ and ‘never did that at West Ham’, says Mark Noble, who sheds light on penalty heartache he experienced after Premier League defeat to Manchester United
Mark Noble accused Jesse Lingard of diving with the pair getting into a tangle during West Ham's Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The West Ham captain then cheekily added that Lingard would never have done that while he was on loan with the Hammers. Lingard demanded to be given a spot-kick after being pulled