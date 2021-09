Nuno Espirito Santo demanded patience with Tanguy Ndombele as Tottenham defeated Wolves 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash. Harry Kane and Ndombele had opened a two-goal lead but strikes from Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence, who profited from Ndombele’s concentration lapse, sent the third-round tie to penalties. Dendoncker then […]