Joel Klatt’s Top 10 and almost Top 10 teams after Week 3 | Breaking the Huddle | CFB on FOX
Joel Klatt gives you his Top 10 rankings after Week 3 including the six teams who barely missed the cut. He explains why Cincinnati may be the best team in Ohio, and highlights how Penn State's defense was able to secure the win against Auburn at home. Klatt's top ten list consisted of Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa, Penn State, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Clemson, and Texas A&M rounding out the group.Full Article