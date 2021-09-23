The New England Revolution defeated the Chicago Fire, 3-2, thanks to Carles Gil's goal in the 91st minute. With the victory, New England became the first team to grab a spot in the MLS playoffs.Full Article
Carles Gil’s clutch goal helps Revolution edge Fire, 3-2
