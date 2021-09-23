The Atlanta Braves defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-2, with help from home runs from both Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman, in the fourth and ninth inning respectively.Full Article
Austin Riley, Freddie Freeman go yard as Braves take care of Diamondbacks, 9-2
