Grealish left boyhood club Aston Villa in the summer transfer window to join Manchester City in a British record £100million deal.Full Article
Aston Villa have 'moved on' from Jack Grealish, claims former team-mate
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'Fantastic' Aston Villa duo hailed following Jack Grealish exit
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey spoke to BirminghamLive and discussed the current fortunes of his old club
How Aston Villa are now a better team after Jack Grealish transfer to Man City
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Jack Grealish's perfect response as Aston Villa beat Manchester United
Sutton Coldfield Observer
The benefits of Jack Grealish exit already showing for Aston Villa
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
£100m Grealish enjoying 'every single minute' so far at Man City
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jack Grealish says he has loved every minute of what have been a “crazy few days” since his £100million move to Manchester..
-
Tyrone Mings applauds Aston Villa's Johan Lange after making Jack Grealish admission
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa makes Jack Grealish admission and 'not nice' Man City claim
Sutton Coldfield Observer