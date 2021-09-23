Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi calls refusing COVID-19 vaccine 'a life choice'
Published
Tyler Bertuzzi is the only Detroit Red Wings player to refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19. He explained his decision with the media on Thursday.
Published
Tyler Bertuzzi is the only Detroit Red Wings player to refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19. He explained his decision with the media on Thursday.
Tyler Bertuzzi, who signed a $9.5 million deal in July, is a top-line player who will miss nine games in Canada.