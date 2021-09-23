The Ryder Cup is back — here's what you need to know
Published
CBC Sports' daily newsletter previews golf's most dramatic team event, where an aging European squad will once again try to upset the powerful U.S.Full Article
Published
CBC Sports' daily newsletter previews golf's most dramatic team event, where an aging European squad will once again try to upset the powerful U.S.Full Article
Paulina Gretzky gets cozy with Dustin Johnson ahead of Ryder Cup
There’s golf, there’s the Ryder Cup, and then there’s Patrick Reed vs Rory McIlroy in 2016. The famous game of honour and..