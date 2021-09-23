Chelsea and Man City set for Premier League title battle but clash could be settled by benches worth HALF A BILLION with almost 100 trophies between them
Two title contenders go head-to-head in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Saturday. Champions Manchester City travel to high-flying Chelsea in the pick of the weekend’s top-flight action – live on talkSPORT. Chelsea have been in superb form this season, winning four of their five matches and drawing once. The European champions have conceded just […]Full Article