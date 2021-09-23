Sep. 23 - After yet another dramatic weekend at Monza, with the two title contenders crashing out of the race, the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship carries on with the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. The race at the Sochi Autodrom will be the 15th race of the season and just five points separate Red Bull’s.....check out full post »Full Article
All info you need to see before the 2021 Russian GP starts
