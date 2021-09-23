Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic date: UK start time, live stream, full undercard and how to watch WBO cruiserweight title fight on Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk card
Lawrence Okolie is set to defend his WBO cruiserweight title against mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic on Saturday night. The unbeaten Brit claimed the belt by beating Krzysztof Glowacki with an incredible KO in March earlier this year. Okolie will now return to the ring on the undercard to Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title clash against Oleksandr Usyk. ‘The […]Full Article